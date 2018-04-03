Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Black Hills from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Capital raised shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Black Hills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

BKH traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 562,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,619. The company has a market capitalization of $2,907.48, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $72.02.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.05 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 10.10%. equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $282,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/black-hills-bkh-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.