Axa Trims Holdings in Black Hills Co. (BKH)

AXA trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. AXA owned approximately 0.08% of Black Hills worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,367,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18,350.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,360,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,134,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,262 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 958,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Williams Capital upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE BKH opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $2,907.48, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.05 million. research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

