Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,352 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Blackbaud worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,772,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,303,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,162,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,954 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $1,034,276.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,224 shares in the company, valued at $11,823,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Gianoni sold 28,839 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $2,792,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,191,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,203. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $116.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,894.83, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $216.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

