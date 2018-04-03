BlackBerry (BB) & ATN International (ATNI) Critical Comparison

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry 43.46% 3.70% 2.46% ATN International 6.54% 4.38% 2.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BlackBerry and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 3 9 4 0 2.06 ATN International 0 1 1 0 2.50

BlackBerry presently has a consensus target price of $10.73, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. ATN International has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BlackBerry does not pay a dividend. ATN International pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and ATN International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $932.00 million 6.17 $405.00 million $0.05 214.40 ATN International $481.19 million 1.92 $31.48 million $2.18 26.38

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. BlackBerry Limited has a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Microsoft Corp. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc. (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers. Its wholesale networks are located principally in the western United States. It provides wireless voice and data service to retail and business customers in Bermuda under the One name, in Guyana under the GTT name and in the United States Virgin Islands under the Innovative and Choice brand names. The Company offers voice services that include local exchange, regional and long distance calling and voice messaging services in Bermuda, Guyana, the United States Virgin Islands, and in other smaller markets in the Caribbean and the United States. It offers services, which include Wireless, Wireline and Renewable Energy.

