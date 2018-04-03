DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $73.51 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises approximately 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of BlackLine worth $73,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,085.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70 and a beta of -0.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 340,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $13,855,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,860,000 over the last ninety days. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/blackline-inc-bl-shares-sold-by-df-dent-co-inc-updated-updated.html.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.