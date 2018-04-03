Blackmoon Price Up 5.2% This Week (CRYPTO:BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $798,256.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00008328 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bancor Network, EtherDelta and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,295,614 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, EtherDelta, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to purchase Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

