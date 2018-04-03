BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 782,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,280. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy to seek total return performance and enhance distributions.

