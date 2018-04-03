Blackrock Global Opportunities (NYSE:BOE) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Blackrock Global Opportunities (NYSE:BOE) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Global Opportunities earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.718364507444 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BOE opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Blackrock Global Opportunities has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

Blackrock Global Opportunities Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

