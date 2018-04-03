Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 46,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,500. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company (the Trust). The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry.

