BlackRock Inc. Acquires 17,668 Shares of GMS Inc (GMS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.12% of GMS worth $63,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,433,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,165,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 374,438 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 48.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 221,546 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,253.90, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. GMS had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,072,322.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,752 shares in the company, valued at $14,854,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $460,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 495,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,229,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,382. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Acquires 17,668 Shares of GMS Inc (GMS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/blackrock-inc-acquires-17668-shares-of-gms-inc-gms.html.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.