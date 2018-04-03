BlackRock Inc. Has $112.65 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.34% of Dine Brands Global worth $112,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 95.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $76,880.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $74,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIN opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1,180.30, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.22. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a positive return on equity of 230.88% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.72%.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.71 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

