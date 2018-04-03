BlackRock Inc. Buys 97,001 Shares of Momo Inc (MOMO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.26% of Momo worth $109,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $39,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,102,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,287 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,286,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,144,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,500,000 after acquiring an additional 729,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $13,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Momo in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Momo in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Momo stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,446.58, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.54. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Momo had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

