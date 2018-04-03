Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566,731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.33% of Abbott Laboratories worth $6,289,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $518,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

