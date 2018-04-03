BlackRock Inc. Has $63.94 Million Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $63,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 186,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,850,000 after buying an additional 63,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $57,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,083.26, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

