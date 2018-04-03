BlackRock Inc. Has $64.89 Million Stake in Entravision Communications (EVC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.08% of Entravision Communications worth $64,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 171,853 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,015,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 209,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 895,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 188.8% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 472,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 308,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.01, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

