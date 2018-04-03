BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,234,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 217,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.78% of Gulfport Energy worth $181,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $161,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

GPOR opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,766.97, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/blackrock-inc-lowers-stake-in-gulfport-energy-co-gpor-updated-updated.html.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.