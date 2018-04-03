2,801,486 Shares in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,801,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,686,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.02% of Consol Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,322,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Consol Energy stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Consol Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $352.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore.

