Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst (BTT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 58,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,508. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $122,549.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, formerly BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030.

