Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (MUH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

MUH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 15,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,770. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to invest approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

