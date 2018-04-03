BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN MVF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 48,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,197. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

