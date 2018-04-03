Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (MYI) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,338. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

