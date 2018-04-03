Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd alerts:

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 60,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,330. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $14.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MIY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/blackrock-muniyield-michign-qulty-fd-inc-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-miy.html.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and Michigan income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.