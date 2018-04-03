BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (BNJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BNJ stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 33,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,468. BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New Jersey gross income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New Jersey gross income taxes.

