Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 23,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,775. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $21.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/blackrock-utlts-infrapwr-oprtnt-trst-bui-plans-0-12-monthly-dividend.html.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.