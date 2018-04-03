Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 109.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. 74,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,864. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3,399.46, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.97 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 53.86%. sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

