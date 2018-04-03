BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index (NASDAQ:ADRD) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index (NASDAQ:ADRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is a positive change from BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of ADRD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. 131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602. BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

About BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

