Block Array Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $45,090.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00001304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and ForkDelta. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00724178 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00183998 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

