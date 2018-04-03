BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005345 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Binance, Cryptopia and Kucoin. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00708879 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029325 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,138,737 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMason is a Credit Protocol aiming to democratize currency creation through permanently recorded debt and credit obligations between parties. CPT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token powering BlockMason's Protocol. “

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

