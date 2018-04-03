Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $75.68 Million (CRYPTO:BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $75.68 million and $979,714.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $14.89 or 0.00199193 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001045 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019132 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009029 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,082,614 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is not currently possible to buy Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

