Blockpool (CRYPTO:BPL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $416.00

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Blockpool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and COSS. Blockpool has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $416.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpool has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00081118 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031191 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008736 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029307 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013191 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Blockpool Coin Profile

Blockpool is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. Blockpool’s official message board is www.medium.com/blockpool. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpool is www.blockpool.io. The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockPool is a platform that aims to provide B2B blockchain-based solutions for several types of businesses across a diverse range of industries. In order to achieve it, BlockPool will deploy a globally scaled business plan by using plugins, blockchain sidechains, and other SaaS modular solutions. The BlockPool Team plans to mitigate the costs of data-driven businesses while boosting security and efficiency. Blockpool token (BPL) is a DPoS-based token that will allow network members to purchase BlockPool services and applications. Also, it will benefit the users as shareholders of the BlockPoll's profits. “

Buying and Selling Blockpool

Blockpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Blockpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpool must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

