Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON BMY remained flat at $GBX 176.50 ($2.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.70).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bloomsbury-publishing-bmy-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.