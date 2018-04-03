Blox (CDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.36 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Blox has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Blox has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and $614,208.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blox token can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Gatecoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00711418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00185355 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038662 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030496 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox’s genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,023,039 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official website is www.coindash.io.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, BigONE, Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

