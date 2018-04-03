Blox Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Blox has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $596,930.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Binance and BigONE. During the last seven days, Blox has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00710915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00184353 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Blox Token Profile

Blox was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,023,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is www.coindash.io.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, Binance, BigONE, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

