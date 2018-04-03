BLUE (BLUE) One Day Volume Hits $13,511.00

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, BLUE has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. BLUE has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $13,511.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLUE token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00707304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181789 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029440 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE was first traded on October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLUE’s official website is www.etherblue.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase BLUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

