Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

BHBK remained flat at $$20.60 during trading on Tuesday. 52,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,572. The stock has a market cap of $560.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Blue Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $22.05.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $37,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHBK. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 3,370.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Blue Hills Bank (the Bank). Blue Hills Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses and government and non-profit organizations online and through its 11 full-service branch offices located in Brookline, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts.

