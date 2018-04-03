BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $295,000 in Discovery Inc (DISCA) Stock

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Discovery Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,184.27, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Discovery Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $367,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 20,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $483,954.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $913,006. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo raised shares of Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discovery to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-invests-295000-in-discovery-inc-disca-updated-updated.html.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.