BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $337,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 12,746.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 91,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 926,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 76,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $138,576.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $70,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of MDC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,566.96, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $704.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $337,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-purchases-shares-of-10562-m-d-c-holdings-inc-mdc-updated-updated.html.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in Virginia, Florida and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc, StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.