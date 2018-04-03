Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and Huobi. Bluzelle has a market cap of $52.04 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00718671 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00182831 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,000,000 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. It is not possible to buy Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

