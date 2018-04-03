Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 436,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,205. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,952.55, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ferro had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $377.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $288,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 180,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

