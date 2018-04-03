BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.33.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 783,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,454. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $14,385.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $2,689,813.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,753.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,080 shares of company stock worth $11,545,548 over the last three months. 72.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 6,376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

