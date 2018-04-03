Barclays Analysts Give BMW (BMW) a €114.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €114.00 ($140.74) target price on BMW (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. Goldman Sachs set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on BMW and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on BMW and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on BMW and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on BMW and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMW presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.08 ($118.62).

ETR BMW opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Friday. BMW has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($119.80).

BMW Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

