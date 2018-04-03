BMW (ETR:BMW) received a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on BMW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BMW in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.08 ($118.62).

Get BMW alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Tuesday. BMW has a 52 week low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 52 week high of €97.04 ($119.80).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BMW (BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bmw-bmw-pt-set-at-85-00-by-sanford-c-bernstein.html.

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

Receive News & Ratings for BMW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.