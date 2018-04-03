BnrtxCoin (BNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.00

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, BnrtxCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One BnrtxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. BnrtxCoin has a market cap of $76,295.00 and $50.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00042325 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000275 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BnrtxCoin Coin Profile

BnrtxCoin (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 28,650,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx. BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com.

Buying and Selling BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy BnrtxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BnrtxCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BnrtxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

