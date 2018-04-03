Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $9.85

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 481129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWP. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2,540.50, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWP. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,132,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,476,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,570,470 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,224,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,266,000 after buying an additional 2,031,267 shares in the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 74,628.0% during the fourth quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,398,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 1,397,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after buying an additional 1,070,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

