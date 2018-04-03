Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ:BOBE) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ:BOBE) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,536 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of Bob Evans Farms worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,955,000 after acquiring an additional 578,696 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bob Evans Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,163 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bob Evans Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,004,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOBE opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bob Evans Farms Inc has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOBE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bob Evans Farms in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bob Evans Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Bob Evans Farms Profile

Bob Evans Farms, Inc (Bob Evans) is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen food items under the Bob Evans and Owens or Country Creek brand names. The Company’s food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States.

