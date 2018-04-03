Bodhi (BOT) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Bodhi has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bodhi token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004158 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin. Bodhi has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00710270 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00183048 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038178 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Bodhi Token Profile

Bodhi launched on August 8th, 2016. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArkDAO is a decentalized application built on Ethereum where users can list newly created cryptocurrencies for a 1 ETH antispam fee, and where the community can easy find them in real time manually, or via smart contract. ARK is the first Collaborative Market – A group of microeconomical actors joining together to offer a service to the public, all ruled by a trustless smart contract. When someone lists a new coin, the fee will be paid to one of the BOT holders. A trustless multiplexer pointer then redirects the next user to another bot randomly, until all the all BOTs have received been “used” and the cycle restarts. “

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Lbank, EXX, Allcoin and BigONE. It is not possible to buy Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

