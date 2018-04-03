Bodhi (BOT) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bodhi has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $1.00 million worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bodhi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004208 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, EXX and Lbank. Over the last seven days, Bodhi has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bodhi alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00720127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00180065 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038937 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Bodhi Token Profile

Bodhi’s launch date was August 8th, 2016. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArkDAO is a decentalized application built on Ethereum where users can list newly created cryptocurrencies for a 1 ETH antispam fee, and where the community can easy find them in real time manually, or via smart contract. ARK is the first Collaborative Market – A group of microeconomical actors joining together to offer a service to the public, all ruled by a trustless smart contract. When someone lists a new coin, the fee will be paid to one of the BOT holders. A trustless multiplexer pointer then redirects the next user to another bot randomly, until all the all BOTs have received been “used” and the cycle restarts. “

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, BigONE, Lbank and Allcoin. It is not possible to buy Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bodhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bodhi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.