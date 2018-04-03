Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report $52.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.84 million and the lowest is $50.79 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $44.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $52.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.20 million to $241.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $270.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $283.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million.

WIFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,944. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.11, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $439,895.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,186 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,352 shares of company stock worth $9,439,720. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

