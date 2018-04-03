Bojangles (BOJA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Bojangles in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bojangles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bojangles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bojangles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of BOJA opened at $13.40 on Monday. Bojangles has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.73, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Bojangles had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bojangles will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOJA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bojangles by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bojangles by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bojangles by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bojangles by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 390,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bojangles during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bojangles

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

