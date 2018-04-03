Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Bojangles, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. Bojangles’, Inc. is based in North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOJA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bojangles from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Bojangles from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Bojangles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ:BOJA traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 78,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,201. The firm has a market cap of $507.73, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bojangles has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. Bojangles had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Bojangles will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOJA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bojangles by 55.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 78,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bojangles by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bojangles by 52.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bojangles by 59.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bojangles by 55.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

